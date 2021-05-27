Law and You May 27, 2021

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28 /WYOU 22 - EYEWITNESS NEWS) - COVID-19 changed a lot of things, including making cocktails-to-go legal here in Pennsylvania. Now, state legislators face the question, should we make it legal permanently?

The bar scene is back here in northeastern Pennsylvania. Thursday, the state legislature voted to end Governor Wolf's emergency declaration, which puts an end to selling cocktails-to-go.