Law and You May 11, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania currently stands at 7.4%. When you factor in it was above 16% around this time last year, you'd think things are looking up.

Plenty of people have been able to get back to work and the State Bureau of Labor & Industry is revamping its unemployment and pandemic assistance online system to better serve eligible Pennsylvanians.