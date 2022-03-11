Law and You March 11, 2022

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new hospital is nearing completion in the heart of the shopping district in Lackawanna County. But a nationwide nursing shortage has hospital officials taking extra steps to fill all the new jobs.

Construction is underway on Lehigh Valley Health Network's Dickson City Hospital. The new, 100,000 square foot facility is expected to open this May and will add more than 250 jobs to the area.