Law and You June 9, 2021

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 /WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) - Caps and gowns are back in person for high school seniors this year. Flipping the tassel to the other side of the cap means just that much more to the class of 20-21.

It's been a grueling two years to wrap up the high school careers of the class of 2021. Things like sports, clubs and just being able to get through the academic calendar, were, as Old Forge Senior Ashley Katchmar says, a challenge.