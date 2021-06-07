Law and You June 7, 2021

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Joseph Sarimento, 36, is now being charged with homicide following a domestic incident at the Red Carpet Inn on Saturday, PA State Police announced on Monday.

An autopsy revealed the 38-year-old female victim died as a result of blunt force trauma. Charges were filed against Sarimento by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon.