Law and You June 30, 2021

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — A New York man is dead after drowning in the Delaware River near Pike County. First responders say this was the third drowning in three days.

The latest victim, a 32-year-old man from Port Jervis New York was recovered Monday morning according to police officials who say two other people drowned in the river Saturday. Dozens of boats and dive teams responded. Officials urging swimmers and boaters to wear lifejackets.