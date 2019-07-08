Law and You: June 24-28, 2019

Law and You
Posted: / Updated:
Law_and_You__May_23__2019_3_20190513094615

Watch the Law and You every night on Eyewitness News at 5pm

June 24, 2019:  I got a DUI last weekend.  I have no idea what I am up against.  Do you have any advice for me?

Sara – Wilkes-Barre

 JUNE 25, 2019: I have been living in my apartment for 5 years and have always paid my rent on time.  I recently lost my job and cannot make the rent.  Can my landlord just evict me?

Carl – Plains

JUNE 26, 2019 I work for a construction company.  I was working on a roof last week, and fell from a ladder shattering my ankle.  I am afraid if I report the incident I will get fired.  Can they fire me?

Chris – Moscow

JUNE 27, 2019: I work for a construction company.  I was working on a roof last week, and fell from a ladder shattering my ankle.  I am afraid if I report the incident I will get fired.  Can they fire me?

Chris – Moscow

June 29, 2019: My son had a party at our pool and one of his friends fell and had to get stitches.  I am afraid his parents are going to sue me.  Is there anything I can do?

Donna – Taylor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fill out my online form.

About Fellerman & Ciarimboli

With more than 40 years of combined experience, the personal injury attorneys at Fellerman & Ciarimboli strive to provide the best service to clients in Philadelphia, Northeast Pennsylvania, and throughout the Keystone State. We’re dedicated to getting our clients every dollar that they deserve and not a penny less. We do this through hard work, attention to detail, keeping our clients informed, and making sure our clients’ voices are heard. We are confident that you and your family will be compensated for your pain and suffering.