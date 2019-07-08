Law and You: June 24-28, 2019

Watch the Law and You every night on Eyewitness News at 5pm

June 24, 2019: I got a DUI last weekend. I have no idea what I am up against. Do you have any advice for me?

Sara – Wilkes-Barre

JUNE 25, 2019: I have been living in my apartment for 5 years and have always paid my rent on time. I recently lost my job and cannot make the rent. Can my landlord just evict me?

Carl – Plains



JUNE 26, 2019 I work for a construction company. I was working on a roof last week, and fell from a ladder shattering my ankle. I am afraid if I report the incident I will get fired. Can they fire me?

Chris – Moscow

JUNE 27, 2019: I work for a construction company. I was working on a roof last week, and fell from a ladder shattering my ankle. I am afraid if I report the incident I will get fired. Can they fire me?

Chris – Moscow

June 29, 2019: My son had a party at our pool and one of his friends fell and had to get stitches. I am afraid his parents are going to sue me. Is there anything I can do?

Donna – Taylor