Law and You June 24, 2021

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — 159 people are still missing as the search for survivors continues Friday after part of a 12-story condo building in Florida collapsed. Officials confirmed that four people are dead and 120 people have been found.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is providing an update on the search at 8 a.m. ET. NewsNation is livestreaming the update in the player above.