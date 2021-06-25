Law and You June 23, 2021

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — 159 people are still missing as the search for survivors continues Friday after part of a 12-story condo building in Florida collapsed. Officials confirmed that four people are dead and 120 people have been found.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors from the condo building collapse in Surfside, saying that a search and rescue mission was ongoing.