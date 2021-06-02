Law and You June 2, 2021

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lou Gehrig Day is being observed to bring attention to ALS. Even if you are not a baseball fan most people associate Gehrig with the debilitating disease.

Joe Glenn is a longtime area educator and coach. He is proud to say that his dad won three world championships with the New York Yankees. The Dickson City native was a catcher on many a local diamond.