Law and You July 15, 2021

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Geenskies Clean Energy LLC has issued a statement regarding the proposed solar farm project that would potentially demolish the historic theater.

In the statement, Greenskies addresses the public concern over the news that a deal with the owner of the land on which currently resides the Mahoning Drive-In, and states they are working with theater management and the landowners to come to an agreement.