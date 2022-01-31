Law and You January 31, 2022

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Black History Month is a time to celebrate African American heritage, and using food you can learn a lot about history, tradition and ethnicity.

The President and Vice President of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP joined Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers to talk about the importance of the month and why it is celebrated. Jimel Calliste, President of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP said that Black History Month is a time to celebrate the communities achievements and is a time to reflect and look toward the future.