Law and You January 27, 2022

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Michigan is facing burglary charges after police say he and his kidnapped daughter drove a van into a car dealership, stole a car, then robbed a bank in Union County.

On January 15 around 6:00 in the morning, police were called to the First National Bank in Kelly Township for a burglary alarm. After further investigation, police discovered that a local car dealership had been broken into and a car was taken.