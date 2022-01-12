Law and You January 12, 2022

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is issuing a call to action for northeastern Pennsylvania to protect workers during dangerously cold temperatures.

As temperatures drop to dangerously low rates but many workers are at risk for winter weather workplace hazards. OSHA is calling on area employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors from the frigid weather.