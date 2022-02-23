Law and You February 23, 2022

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — US Capitol Police and D.C. Officials are preparing for possible truck driver protests ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address next week.

The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the nation’s capital. The truckers plan to line up Wednesday morning under the President Biden sign and head to the capital at 8:00 a.m.