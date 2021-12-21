Law and You December 20, 2021

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 21 Pope Francis appointed Reverend Jeffrey J. Walsh, Carbondale, as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

Bishop-elect Walsh will replace Most Reverend Steven J. Raica, J.C.D., D.D. who was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, on June 23 2020.