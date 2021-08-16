Law and You August 16, 2021

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are working to get body cameras for every officer to wear on the job. They say there is little resistance and the majority of the officers are in favor of the idea.

Currently, the Kingston Police Department has several vehicles equipped with cameras that show the front of the car as well as the backseat. They say this was the first step in getting officers used to being filmed on the job.