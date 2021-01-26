The Laundry Project: Free laundromat service staffed by volunteers coming to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Laundry Project is coming to Scranton’s South Side Laundromat on Tuesday as the pandemic has increased reliance on the service.

When people need to choose how to spend their limited resources, laundry is often low on the list of priorities compared to heating and groceries. The Laundry Project pays fees for laundry loads and volunteers assist residents while creating a caring and entertaining environment for their children.







The project started in Tampa Bay, Florida and travels to different cities in the U.S. and sees South Side Scranton as one with a need.

The service will be available at the laundromat located at 1730 Pittston Ave, Scranton, PA 18505) on Tuesday, Jan 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talks to organizers about the importance of clean clothes and to community members tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.