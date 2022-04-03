SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna Blind Association held its annual fundraising event in honor of Helen Keller Sunday afternoon.

This is the 93rd year the event was held. In the past few years, it has been scaled down because of the pandemic.

Sunday it was a take-out style dinner for 20-dollars a plate. All the money raised goes towards supporting programs that help the blind and visually impaired in Lackawanna County.

“And one of the quotes that I love and that we go by a lot ‘along you can do a little, but together you can do so much so for especially our blind and visually impaired people we are trying to do as much as we can,” said Judy Pronko, board member, chair, Helen Keller Day.

“The public coming out and supporting this event us helps raise funds to continue these programs,” said

Marylou Wascavich, Executive Director, Lackawanna Blind Association.



The association holds basket raffles and other fundraising events throughout the year.

Helen Keller day is celebrated nationwide on June 27th, her birthday.