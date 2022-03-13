The importance of cleaning snow and ice off vehicles before driving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather over the weekend left many of us removing several inches of snow from our vehicles. It’s a tedious task especially if you’re in a rush, but crucial for the safety of everyone on the road.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Wayne County woman who says she wants people to see what can happen if you don’t.

This is an example of what can happen, luckily no one was hurt, but you can easily see how this could cause an accident.

Hopes this image will get people to realize the importance of removing ice and snow from their cars before they get on the road.

As snow approached the area on Saturday, Stacie Sergio of Honesdale was compelled to post images on Facebook with an important message. It’s the shattered windshield of her daughter’s car, she says it happened during the last snow event a couple of weeks ago.

The glass from the windshield was literally inside the car, it was in her hair, it was all over,” said Stacie Sergio.

Sergio says her 18-year-old daughter was driving through Waymart when snow and ice flew off the roof of the car in front of her, striking her windshield. Sergio says her daughter managed to pull over, and saw the other car hit the brakes before taking off.





“At that point, she did call me. She was completely shaken up, I would actually say traumatized,” Sergio said.

Sergio says some corrections officers who were in the area saw what happened and helped her get the car off the road. She says her daughter was terrified, and they’re lucky that only the car was harmed.

“I don’t think people realize the impact it has on other people. Not just the car damage but what it does to them actually experiencing this. Like I said she was traumatized. I mean, here’s something coming right at you,” Sergio said.

Every winter, PennDOT and state police urge drivers to clear all the snow off their cars. not just from the windshield and windows. Snow or ice on the top of your vehicle can become dislodged while moving and pose a serious danger to other drivers and pedestrians.

“Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes a vehicle or person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed,” says PennDOT. Criminal charges could be filed if it causes death.

Sergio wants people to remember these pictures when the next snowstorm hits.

“Clear the snow off your car, I know that you think that it’s not a big deal it’s just a little bit of snow but you don’t realize the impact that it can cause to the person behind you,” said Sergio.

There is a Senate Bill working its way through the house in Harrisburg. Which would make it illegal for anyone to drive with a certain amount of snow or ice on the vehicle.