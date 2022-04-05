MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A recent swatting call leaves a Lycoming County family shaken up and police looking for the person who did it.

Someone called a third party claiming both of his parents had been shot at a home in Hughesville. When investigators arrived, they found out that wasn’t true. State police say these calls are the farthest thing from a harmless prank.

“Having us scare the people that do live in that residence or causing just chaos in the community because everybody’s just trying to figure out what’s going on at that point. It’s not funny,” Trooper Lauren Lesher, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop F – Montoursville.

Swatting calls are when a person from another location contacts the police about a false incident that’s potentially dangerous.

“It’s something that involves a school or something that involves someone being shot or seriously injured,” explained Trooper Lesher.

Montoursville PSP received a call from someone saying two people had been shot at a house in Hughesville.

The homeowner, who remained anonymous, says she and her family were shocked to see so many police cars outside their home.





“He pointed the gun at me, told me to show him my hands so I put my hands up at the window, and then he was yelling at me to come out with my hands up,” said the homeowner.

Fortunately, no one was hurt but the resident says this experience was terrifying.

“They called it a prank which I don’t find funny at all because not only did it put us at risk, you know, and scare us you know it put the officers at risk because they don’t know what they’re walking into,” the homeowner stated.

Someone who makes a swatting call can face multiple charges, such as making terroristic threats. In 2019, state police partnered with the FBI to track down a swatting caller.

“We were able to locate the individual that made the call and they were out of Tennessee I believe it was. And they were actually charged. So we do follow up to the fullest extent that we can,” said Trooper Lesher.

No arrests have been made in connection to the swatting call in Hughesville but police are still investigating.