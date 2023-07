WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the final collection for our Hunger Free Summer campaign Wednesday.

28/22 News was at Weis Market in West Hazleton on Wednesday where there was a collection of non-perishable food items.

People may donate items like beans, pasta, tuna, and soup to go to children in need in our area.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will be at the Weis Markets in West Hazleton beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.