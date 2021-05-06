The history behind Kirby Park as it nears its centennial milestone

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fifty-two acres of donated land to the city of Wilkes-Barre became what we know today as Kirby Park.







A foundation was formed in 1921 to develop the park which opened in 1924 as a much larger, wide open space park. Today, Kirby Park serves as a popular destination featuring walking trails, a playground area, pavilions and much more.







The park pond attracts Canada geese but did you know that Kirby Park was once home to a zoo?

