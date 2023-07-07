LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Giants Despair Hillclimb is one of the oldest races of its kind in the country.

At stake are bragging rights and fast times much like it was 117 years ago when the race was a way to show off the relatively new invention called the automobile.

Like the Laurel-Run community itself, the Giants Despair Hillclimb has stood the test of time.

And veteran drivers like Andy Vitek are well aware of the race’s history and its connection to the community.

“We’ve always come up we have always watched this and it’s been a dream of mine to come and race this so racing for all these years all over the county so coming back here is a breath of fresh air,” said Vitek

The first hillclimb was in 1906 and it was part of the Wilkes-Barre’s Centennial Celebration.

Now, 117 years later, the course, the community, and even most of the cars have made it through for another trip up the hill.

“It’s a testament to how big a city Wilkes-Barre was on the national scale at one point but its also a testament to the people of the city its been through two world wars its been through the Agnes Flood it’s been through covid and I’m glad it’s still here and i hope it keeps going for another 100 years,” explained Mark Riccetti Jr. the director of operations and programs from Luzerne County Historical Society.

Roger Penske, Louis Chevrolet, Ralph Depalma, Carroll Shelby, and Oscar Kovaleski are a few of the legendary names to climb the hill.

In the first hillclimb in 1906, the automobile was still a relatively new invention but it served to show off some of the world’s best cars on a primitive roadway and helped to put the Wilkes-Barre area on the map.

“It started in 1906 and the automobiles as we know it was only about 20 years old and they were still kind of like a technological marvel almost like a VR headset would be today like oh you have one of those that’s kind of cool,” continued Riccetti Jr.

The race has brought in generations after generations for decades.

“It draws people from all over the country, there is people here from California, we have a lot of people from Delaware, New Jersey, and Philadelphia coming up this weekend because it is that historic of a race,” added Vitek

The action begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and spectators can attend for free.