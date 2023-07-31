WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At last Friday’s Rockin’ the River concert, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced an upcoming free concert headlined by the legendary Canadian band, The Guess Who.

The concert is set for Saturday, August 19, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The rain-or-shine event will include local food vendors. Alcohol is NOT permitted on Public Square during the event.

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to the concert. For safety, Public Square will be closed to traffic beginning at 5:00 p.m. and reopening soon after the end of the concert. Local, blues-injected, rock n’ roll trio, Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen will be the opening performance at 6:00 PM. The Guess Who will begin their set at approximately 7:30 PM.

According to their website, The Guess Who enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s with an impressive catalog of songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” The band has released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, 2 of which went to number one in the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman.

The Guess Who is made of up Garry Peterson, Derek Sharp, Michael Devin, Leonard Shaw, and Michael Staertow.

The City thanks its committed sponsors for their contribution towards making this free concert accessible to the community.

Sponsors of the event include:

Presenting Sponsors: Diamond City Partnership and Visit Luzerne County

Platinum Sponsors: BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc., Franchelli Enterprises, and M&T Bank

Gold Sponsor: Pennsylvania American Water and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications

Silver Sponsors: Allied Services, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Luzerne Foundation, PennEastern Engineering, Stell Enterprises, Inc., and UGI

Additional Sponsor: Roscoe Advertising

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and commitments will be taken until August 11.

All sponsorship levels include the organization’s logo on the banner to be displayed on the sides of the stage, along with all social media and traditional media advertisements. The size and prominence of the logo will be according to the sponsorship level.

Sponsorship levels include Presenting Sponsorship— $5,000, Platinum—$2,500, Gold—$1,500, and Silver—$1,000.

Please contact Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser by email at mslusser@wilkes-barre.pa.us or by phone at 570-208-4149 with any questions.

To find out more information visit Facebook Event Link or visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or Facebook page.