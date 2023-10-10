WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grab your friends, thank them, and head to Shady Pines or rather the F.M. Kirby Center as The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts for an exclusive limited engagement, on Saturday, April 13.

Miami’s sassiest seniors as the show is set in 2023, and Sophia is out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded “CreakN,” a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new and younger sex-crazed lover.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

$69.00, $54.00, $49.00 and $44.00 plus fees. Post Show Photo Experience add-on: $50.00.

A presale for F.M. Kirby Members began on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Kirby Center’s website Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Kirby Center box office or by calling 570-826-1100.