The Gift of Sound

(WBRE-WYOU-TV) Imagine being seven years old and sitting in a classroom and struggling to hear your teachers. But that all changed on Wednesday with a special gift of hearing. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tom Gregory has our story.

That was the case for seven-year-old Ziyke Moser of Lehighton. He was born with a hearing disability his family unable to pay for hearing aids.

But now, thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation, Ziyke was able to hear clearly for the first time Wednesday.

Since 1990, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated hearing aids to more than 11,000 children and adults across the country. As for Ziyke, he’s looking forward to being able to hear his little brother.