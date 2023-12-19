WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas came early for one school in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Students, teachers, and staff gathered in the auditorium at Heights Murray Elementary for a surprise assembly to celebrate a special gift.

The event included a sing-along led by the principal to thank Service Electric Cable TV Communications and AXS-TV for donating $2,000 to promote music education.

“We really try to centralize a lot of our programs around music here at Heights. We have a lot of family events where we feature music and we really think that music is an important part of education but also makes people happy and when our kids feel good our families feel good we believe they do better,” Heights Murray Elementary School Principal Aidan Mckenna said.

The money donated Tuesday helped purchase musical instruments including guitars, ukuleles, drums, and recorders.