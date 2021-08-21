The Geico Skytypers flight team release statement regrading the loss of their teammate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Geico Skytypers Air Show Team released a statement to their Facebook, after tragically losing their teammate, Andy Travnieck, Friday.
The statement reads:
” It is with great sadness we share the news of tragic loss. On Friday, August 20, at approximately 12:36 p.m., we lost our friend and teammate Andy Travnicek.
The No. 3 plane went down shortly after takeoff from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport. Andy was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft. There were no injuries on the ground.
Andy was a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a commercial airline pilot, and a certified flight instructor. He resided in New Hampshire with his wife, Sandy. She is also a veteran military pilot. During Andy’s military service, he completed deployments to Spain, Qatar, and Afghanistan. He also served as a staff member at the U. S. Air Force Academy.Our deepest condolences are extended to Andy’s wife, Sandy, his parents, sister, and other family members and friends.”GEICO Skytypers Aire Show Team