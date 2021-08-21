The Geico Skytypers flight team release statement regrading the loss of their teammate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Geico Skytypers Air Show Team released a statement to their Facebook, after tragically losing their teammate, Andy Travnieck, Friday.

The statement reads:

” It is with great sadness we share the news of tragic loss. On Friday, August 20, at approximately 12:36 p.m., we lost our friend and teammate Andy Travnicek.

The No. 3 plane went down shortly after takeoff from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport. Andy was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft. There were no injuries on the ground.

Andy was a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a commercial airline pilot, and a certified flight instructor. He resided in New Hampshire with his wife, Sandy. She is also a veteran military pilot. During Andy’s military service, he completed deployments to Spain, Qatar, and Afghanistan. He also served as a staff member at the U. S. Air Force Academy.Our deepest condolences are extended to Andy’s wife, Sandy, his parents, sister, and other family members and friends.”

GEICO Skytypers Aire Show Team