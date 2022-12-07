EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the hit ’90s sitcom Friends are in luck, as The FRIENDS Experience will be opening in the King of Prussia Mall on February 10, 2023.

Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, The FRIENDS Experience ran successfully in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Denver, Toronto, and San Francisco before opening the upcoming “The One Near Philadelphia.”

The FRIENDS Experience provides one of a kind activities for Friends viewers, allowing them to explore iconic sets from the show, including Monica’s kitchen and the famous Friends fountain.

Friends fans can also bring some of their favorite scenes from the show to life, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, taking a seat in Joey and Chandler’s recliner, and helping Ross pivot that couch.

Of course, visitors will also be able to visit a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and buy Friends merchandise at a gift shop.

“The FRIENDS™ Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Original X Productions.

The FRIENDS Experience’s “The One Near Philadelphia” will be open from February 10 through May 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 15, and can be purchased on the FRIENDS Experience website. Guided tours are also available for groups of six to ten.