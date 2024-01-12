WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was celebrated Friday in Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NACCP hosted a program that focused on the four areas of the civil rights leader’s public life.

The program was titled “The Four Foundations of King’s Life” and a speaker reflected on each point.

Members of the NAACP also paid tribute to their late president Ron Felton who passed away last year and the role of the organization in our community.

“Mr. Felton was president for almost 20 some years so he accomplished quite a bit. In the school system, he was also with the mayor and the mayor spoke about the park,” said Constance E. Wynn a historian in the NACCP Wilkes-Barre chapter.

“I’m very confident in future generations because they have more access to information via historical perspectives via the internet and via another thing that when I was growing up they didn’t have,” added David Yonki the first vice president at NAACP Wilkes-Barre chapter.

The afternoon also featured special music selections.