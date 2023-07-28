WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you’re hungry and in a time crunch, sometimes ordering delivery is the way to go, but sometimes it can turn into a delivery dilemma.

In this joint reporting project with the Times Leader, 28/22 News reporter Gianna Galli had the opportunity to stop by many businesses to see how places like door dash can both positively and negatively impact a local business.

Third-party delivery services really became popular during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Many businesses relied on some of the most popular services like Doordash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to keep their restaurants alive.

Three local restaurants and the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank shared reasons as to why their business has either benefited from using third-party services or if they are better off without them

For Grotto and Vesuvios in Wilkes-Barre, Doordash and Grubhub provided them with more customers, a larger location reach, and greater advertisement.

As for the Frogpond Pub also located in Wilkes-Barre, having full control of orders, leaving the restaurant, and getting to the customer has left them better off without using third-party systems.

“As we all know, there has been a manpower crunch everywhere and restaurants have been hit harder than anybody. So Grubhub delivery drivers and Doordasher delivery drivers help fill that extra void in helping us with our delivery business which again we have a big in-house delivery business but they help supplement that more so than ever before,” said the Director of Marketing of Grotto Pizza Tony Decosmo.

We will have the full story on Saturday’s edition of 28/22 News, keep an eye out for the Times Leaders coverage of delivery dilemmas in the upcoming paper.