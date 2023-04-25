EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — CBS will spend all day, April 27 celebrating James Corden before he hosts “The Last Last Late Late Show” that Thursday night.

According to CBS, Thursday night the network will air the “Last Last Late Late Show! with James Corden.” The day will be dedicated to honoring Corden and the broadcast milestone.

CBS says Corden will be taking over the network on Thursday as he will be appearing throughout the day on segments like CBS News programs to a countdown clock to a special primetime lineup hosted by Corden himself that will feature The Last Last Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.

CBS officials say the whole day will be an event for CBS audiences counting down to the primetime special which with feature Tom Cruise and Adele and then the final Late Late Show with special guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles.

