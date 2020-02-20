The final blessing: One man’s final act could mean life for others

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Fr. Gary Mensinger touched many lives in his all too brief 50 years.

The priest, firefighter, councilman and animal advocate was known for his generosity in life.

His ultimate gift came during his last day on earth while succumbing to a massive heart attack.

He became an organ donor.

Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller will examine how Fr. Gary’s gift helps and how the need for organ donors is so great in his special report “The Final Blessing” tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

