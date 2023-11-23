SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After traveling all the way to America for a big boxing match, some international boxers are celebrating Thanksgiving for the first time ever, thanks to a family in Lackawanna County.

28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli spent the holiday evening with a group of amateur boxers from Ireland.

In South Abington Township Thursday, one man and his family welcomed Ireland’s club boxing team to their home for Thanksgiving dinner.

The 15 boxers and five coaches are feeling extra grateful for their big first-time feast before a big fight.

The Ireland Club Boxing Team returned to Lackawanna County this year for a big match against Scranton’s Irish Boxing Club, in what’s known as the sports spectacle of the season.

But before breaking out the gloves, the group broke bread with their first-ever Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s good to get invited to places like this and know the experience and we are honored to be here again,” said Amateur boxer for the Ireland Boxing Club Kuba Pielez.

“Just really humbled really. Really humbled to be accepted in a home for Thanksgiving,” said De Courcey Amateur Boxing Club Coach and Founder Will Rossall.

Jimmy Keeler, who, with the help of family and friends, prepared three turkeys, the classic Thanksgiving sides, and a table full of desserts.

“The Irish family in Scranton, Lackawanna County is huge. It’s the camaraderie of it all. It’s the fact that these guys behind me here, we are all cut from the same cloth and we are having a great time here on Thanksgiving,” Keeler explained.

The group raised thousands of euros and traveled more than 15 hours to get here.

The help from the Keelers and Doug Long from the LBC is at the top of their list of things to be thankful for this holiday season.

“They provide all the accommodation and put out food which is brilliant. It’s absolutely amazing. Very grateful. Very grateful,” Rossall added.

Even the team’s youngest member feels this experience made his first time on American soil, a total knockout.

“It’s been so cool. It’s been unreal like you are watching the movies then when you see it in person it’s so cool,” said Amateur boxer Sean Donovan.

“This could not have happened in a better way. I would do it again tomorrow if that was the case,” said Keeler.

“Every Time we come over we are well received and people are just great, especially in the boxing community,” Rossall stated.

The fight will be held at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore and will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.