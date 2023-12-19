WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Buddy the Elf, we know him! On Tuesday, he stopped by Luzerne County for a special event.

The Elf dropped by the Luzerne County Head Start Tuesday for story time and a special check presentation for the organization

Officials for the United Way presented a $75,000 check for the early education program this money will help with the upkeep of the building and taking care of everyday expenses.

“When we’re able to help you know support the kids and their reading efforts and that type of stuff. We’re working together to improve the life of kids and good partners community working together helping kids and changing lives over time,” United Way Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones said.

Those interested can go online for further details on Luzerne County Head Start and United Way.