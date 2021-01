EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Harrowing new details are emerging Thursday about a 66-vehicle pileup that shut down a section of Interstate 80 in Clinton County for two days in December 2020.

On December 16th, dozens of vehicles, mostly tractor trailers, piled up in a crash caused by severe winter weather conditions. Nearly a month later, Eyewitness News is hearing firsthand accounts from survivors of the crash that left two people dead.