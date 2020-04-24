The effects and impact of Hazleton’s COVID-19 curfew

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In the Hazleton area, according to the state’s COVID-19 ZIP Code map, there are more than 1,000 cases.

That prompted the mayor several weeks ago to enforce a nightly curfew. But is that curfew working?

It will be three weeks Saturday that curfews went into effect here in Hazleton, West Hazleton and Hazle Township.

They are hard to miss and that’s by design. Electronic billboards alerting residents that an 8pm to 6am curfew is in place.







“So far the curfew is going well. We are patrolling but most people are adhering to the curfew,” explained Brian Buglio, Chief of the West Hazleton Police Department.

He says his officers have not issued any citations but rather…

“All we are doing is just informing people that they shouldn’t be out, a curfew is in effect and why they shouldn’t be out,” he added.

This to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. West Hazleton’s curfew is set to expire on April 30th but Mayor John Chura tells Eyewitness News, “We are going to extend it at least until the stay at home order is removed by the governor.”

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat was first to place a curfew into affect after learning that COVID-19 cases in the city were increasing by the day. He insists the curfew was the right decision.

“I believe since we put the curfew in place and the other mandates that go along with it, we have really slowed down the rate of growth of the positive cases in Hazleton. We are still seeing increases everyday which is alarming but I believe it is helping,” Cusat told us.

Mayor Cusat says his officers have issued citations for violating the curfew… But did not have an exact number. They carry fines up to $300. Hazle Township also has a curfew in place.

We reached out to township officials for comment.. but we have not yet heard back from them.