DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in NEPA are taking a chance at the big jackpots, but what would you do if you actually won? Financial experts say there are definite Do’s and Don’ts if you are lucky enough to win the whole thing, and some big decisions have to be made the minute you realize you have a winning ticket.

The drawing for the $500,000,000 Mega-Millions jackpot happened Tuesday and the 725,000,000 Powerball drawing happens Wednesday.

As many hope for a winning ticket, it’s important to remember the responsibility that comes with all this money.

With millions of dollars up for grabs, lottery players all over pay a few dollars hoping to turn it into a fortune.

“The higher the numbers are gonna get, the more people are gonna play. No doubt about it,” William Ellard, Management at Riccardo’s

“I play them pretty frequently, just the small, slightest chance of winning big gets me,” Scranton resident Shayna Miller said.

But what many players don’t expect is the life-changing choices that come with a winning ticket, starting with what to do when you realize you’re a multi-millionaire.

Professionals first recommend taking a picture of the winning ticket and keeping it in a safe place. The hardest part may be keeping it a secret.

“What you should not do is yell it from the rooftops. You should keep mum. Mum is the word,” said President of L&M Wealth Advisors Lou Ingargiola.

Before telling family or friends, it’s important to get a team together and make a game plan.

“Only tell your closest confidants, meaning your attorney, your financial advisor, and your accountant,” Ingargiola explained.

A mistake many make after getting such a large sum of money is blowing it.

One way to avoid this? Setting up a trust or foundation so the money can benefit people long after you can no longer spend it.

“We’re not gonna live forever, but your foundation may live forever. And this kind of money, you know hundreds of millions of dollars may be able to do that. To help fund generations, fund charities,” Ingargiola continued.

“I do have children and if this blessing does fall into my lap, I would want it to trickle down to all of their family members as well so I would definitely hire an accountant, a lawyer, everything just to secure and make sure they have it for generations and generations,” Miller said.

And even if you don’t become a Mega-Millionaire now, there’s always another drawing.

“You have something to look forward to to get your numbers and hope to gosh you’re one of the lucky ones. If not, play again,” Ellard said.