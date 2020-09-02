‘The Dictionary Project’ struggling to raise funds, leaning on community

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The North Scranton Rotary Association has sponsored what’s called The Dictionary Project for third graders since 2003 but it is now struggling to raise funds.

Students in the Scranton School District as well as parochial schools in the city benefit from the program. As most students learn from home to start the school year, organizers believe it’s as important as ever to get dictionaries into the hands of third graders.

Organizers have struggled to raise funds due to the pandemic and is leaning on the community for support.

