WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes University where he will be making a speech at the university’s Marts Center Tuesday afternoon.

This is a rescheduled visit, President Biden’s initial visit in July was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House says he is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.





President Biden will be unveiling his “Safer American Plan” which funds the police, invests in crime prevention, and takes additional steps on keeping dangerous guns out of the wrong hands.

Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant says the President is expected to give remarks around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Eyewitness News will have team coverage throughout the day.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will speak with Dr. Cant and Wilkes University students ahead of the dignitary’s visit to campus on later editions of Eyewitness News.