WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It came a day early, but you won’t hear anyone in the Diamond City complain as its third annual Oktoberfest kicked off in the city’s downtown public square Saturday night.

The celebration traces back to Germany and took over downtown Wilkes-Barre. The city hosted its third annual Oktoberfest on Public Square.

The event took place on Saturday, September 30, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, sponsored by Xfinity, the celebration included live music, food, and a beer area.

The beer area was for those ages 21 and up who had an ID to enter. The event featured beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC).

While the annual festival included adult beverages and German culture, it also created a sense of community.