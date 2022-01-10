The cold bite of Arctic air bringing a wind chill through NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick hit of Arctic air is our big weather story Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the single digits by Tuesday morning. Gusty winds will put wind chill values below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Susquehanna and northern Wayne counties Tuesday morning. Remember to dress in layers, make sure little to no skin is exposed and limit your time outdoors. The rest of Tuesday will be sunny, brisk and cold with afternoon temperatures ranging between 15 and 20. At times, wind chills will be close to zero.

Scattered flurries and snow showers will fly Monday night. If you get more persistent snow activity, it could accumulate up to an inch. Most, if not all, of the snow showers, will be done by early Tuesday morning.

The core of the cold will start to move away Tuesday night, which will set the stage for a warmer Wednesday. You can expect more sun on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. By Thursday, highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with more clouds than sun. Flurries and snow showers are possible, too. Friday wants to be cold with some sun. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We’ll be tracking a winter storm as it heads towards the east coast later Saturday and Sunday. If the cold air wins the battle, the track of the storm will be south and away from us. That means no snow here. If the cold air isn’t as strong, the track of the storm will be farther north. This track could lead to snow showers or light snow here. As we get closer, we’ll continue to update the forecast.

More snow showers are possible on Monday. Highs should be in the lower 30s.

—Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell