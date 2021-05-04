The city of Scranton declares May 4th “Jane Jacobs Day”

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Scranton declared May 4th “Jane Jacobs Day” which is kicking off the inaugural “Observe Scranton Festival” in honor of Jane Jacobs.

Jane was an Urban Activist and Journalist from Scranton and eventually moved to New York and Toronto continuing her work, and today would be her 105th Birthday.

She played a crucial role in how cities look at Urban Renewal and Slum Clearance with her book written in the 1950’s “The Death and Life of the Great American Cities”.

The book is about architects and urban planners still reference and use today as a guide for developing the flow of a city or town.





“So what she learned growing up here is what she took with her into her life and that’s why it’s so important to recognize that accomplishment. A look at Scranton through her eyes, in the fact that what she learned here influenced cities around the world quite honestly,” said Maria Macdonald, Director of The Center for the Living City.

The events includes lectures, galleries, a light up bike ride at night through the city and a big replica of her signature black framed glasses that will appear on Courthouse Square later this week.

You can visit ObserveScranton.org for a schedule of events happening around the city and virtually from now until Saturday.