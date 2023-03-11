SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBERE/WYOU)— Saturday afternoon the streets of Scranton were flooded with green as the city hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

The second-largest parade in the country filled the Electric City with the sights and sounds of Irish culture.

“Scranton, Pennsylvania it’s just the place to be, Electric City. That’s why we’re here, we love the Electric City!,” said Kayla Jacobson from New Jersey.

Scranton’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade brought out thousands of new and old faces.

“Well, we’ve been coming all of our lives. This is our hotel ‘shilaley’. We come every year. Well, it’s a new spot, but we love it here. It’s a great time,” says Nicole Herne from Old Forge.

“Kids, family. It’s just a great time. Come on out and enjoy the parade! It’s parade day, it’s the most holy of all holies. Parade day,” George Basila from New York.

The parade that began in 1962 continues to bring people back year after year.

“35 years now, I’m at the parade. Every year’s an adventure between the weather, the spirits, and the friends. You never know what’s gonna happen,” added Dawn Hafner from Scranton.

“I always love the Scranton St. Patty’s Day Parade. I’ve come many, many years, and now I’m with my three kids here and we’re having so much fun,” continued Noel Boehm from Spring Brook.

And one who has always protected the city’s streets hung up his uniform after this year’s parade.

“I’ll be an observer next time, spectator enjoying. And there’s no pressure on you to keep everything in order where I can sit there, sit back, and relax,” explained Lt. Leonard Namiokta from the Scranton Police Department.

Bystanders embraced the Irish tradition, even if there’s no green in their blood.

“Everybody is like having fun. Everybody’s into it, so it makes you into it you know? I’m not Irish but you know I’m here,” said Gina Fontana from Milford.

“I love Scranton and my cousin lives here so that’s why we come every year,” added Alex Jennings from Milford.

Children were showered with goodies as parade participants marched on.

“I got a lot of necklaces, I got a lot of cups, and I got a lot of bracelets,” says Lylian Baylor from Berwick.

“It’s so much fun here and you could get candy and like maybe meet your teacher or principal here,” continued Aubrie Esibacher from Scranton.

While some made their way to Scranton to family, friends, and even teachers, others were lucky enough to see their coworkers spreading the Irish cheer.

Eyewitness News banded together and showed the City of Scranton how they celebrate St. Patrick as a team.

As our coverage of this year’s parade comes to an end, the fun continues all night long in the City of Scranton.