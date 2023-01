SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue.

According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road.

The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday at 7:00 a.m. and is operated by Keystone Mission, officials say.

This is following a Code Blue that was issued for Friday and Saturday.