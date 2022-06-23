WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The circus has come to town in Wilkes-Barre.

The Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus performed in their tent at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

A large crowd turned out for an hour and a half of excitement and fun with a show at 4:30 p.m. And another at 7:30 p.m.











The act features both talented humans and four-legged friends. The circus is here all weekend through Sunday.

Those who come early get to meet the Circus Stars and get their face painted like a superhero, ride the Monster Slide or play on a moon bounce. There are even lots to eat like cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes, Sno Cones, and more.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed at all elementary schools, pre-schools, daycare centers, and churches. The Free Tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area. You can head to the Garden Brothers circus website for showtimes, more information and possibly free tickets.