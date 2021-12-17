‘The Christmas Spectacular’ starting the Radio City Rockettes cancels rest of holiday season shows

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: The Radio City Rockettes attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The state of New York has seen its highest single-day reporting of new COVID infections, 21 thousand new cases.

The Radio City Rockettes became the latest casualty of the sweeping COVID-19 surge.

On Friday “The Christmas Spectacular” starring the Radio City Rockettes cancels all of its remaining shows in 2021 due to COVID cases.

Earlier Friday, a seated audience waiting for the 11 a.m. spectacle began learning of the positive case moments before the show was to go on. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.