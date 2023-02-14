HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chicks, formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks,” announced that they will be stopping in Hershey this summer as part of their 2023 world tour.

“The Chicks World Tour 2023” will feature 29 stops in North America, one of them being at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.

The Chicks will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 10 with special guest Ben Harper.

Tickets will be available beginning on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. You can view more ticket information here.

The Chicks said, “North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.”