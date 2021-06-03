The call for universal paid leave

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many of us may take paid family leave for granted. The truth of the matter is that it is not state-mandated in Pennsylvania.







In fact, paid family leave is only mandated in nine states and the District of Columbia. That combined with the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 2 million women leaving the workforce since last year, resulting in the lowest workforce participation level for women in the U.S. since 1988.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), is calling for universal paid family leave sat it would improve health for mothers and their children, help women stay in the workforce, and address growing inequities, particularly among women, workers in low-wage jobs and workers of color.

PA CareerLink Luzerne/Schuylkill Counties Business Services Manager Tracy Kleban says a survey of unemployed people in NEPA finds a lack of benefits, lack of flexibility, and lack of home internet access heavily contributed to unemployment.

